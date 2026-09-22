Seville and Cordoba mobile phone thefts costing 29,000 euros lead to three arrests

The Guardia Civil have arrested three people allegedly linked to eight offences involving the theft of mobile phones worth more than 29,000 euros from ... shops in Cordoba and Seville provinces.

The suspects allegedly committed several offences involving forced entry or theft with force at mobile phone shops in the two provinces.

The investigation began in July after four high-end mobile phones worth 4,500 euros were stolen from a shop in La Rinconada, Seville.

Investigators established the suspects' modus operandi. They would enter the shop during opening hours posing as customers. Taking advantage of the staff's distraction, they would violently rip four phones from their security mounts before fleeing.

Same modus operandi

On 24 August, the Guardia Civil recorded another theft at the same shop, carried out using the same method. This time, the suspects allegedly stole 13 phones worth 3,900 euros.

Information provided by members of the public gave the police descriptions of the suspects and details of the vehicle they used to flee. The information matched the profiles of the main suspects already under investigation.

This enabled the police to identify two of the three alleged offenders and obtain the information to identify the vehicle used in the thefts.

Meanwhile, on 2 August, they learned of another theft using a similar method in Puente Genil, Cordoba.

The investigators brought the three suspects before the competent judicial authority on suspicion of several offences against property, aggravated theft, criminal damage and membership of a criminal organisation. The judge ordered their pre-trial detention.

The investigation remains ongoing and the police have not ruled out the possibility that the suspects may have been involved in further offences.

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