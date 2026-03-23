This is the speed camera that issues the most fines in Granada province

The speed camera on the ring road is still not working for the time being.

Rebeca Alcántara Granada Monday, 23 March 2026, 16:23 Share

Fines for speeding tripled in Granada province in 2025 compared to 2024. Most of them were issued by mobile speed cameras, but which is the most punitive speed camera in the province?

The provincial director of the directorate general of traffic (DGT), Juan Diego Ramírez, indicates that the control system on the A-92, specifically at kilometre point 256 towards Seville, is "by far" the one that catches most speeding motorists.

Ramírez points out that another of the speed monitoring systems with the highest number of penalties is the one on the N-432 at Pinos Puente. The rest, he points out, have a fairly balanced percentage of penalties. However, the head of the DGT highlights that the radars rotate and not all are active at the same time.

On this point, the provincial head of the DGT points out that the main cause of accidents is distractions at the wheel, for example, talking on a mobile phone or looking at the phone screen. However, he acknowledges that this type of behaviour, although punishable, is more difficult to detect. For this reason, most of the fines issued to drivers are for speeding, which are detected by both mobile and fixed speed cameras.

Regarding the average speed camera on the Granada city ring road (Circunvalación), which is the only control of its kind in the province, Ramírez points out that at the moment it is being repaired, having been vandalised just two months after going into operation six months ago and there is no date for its re-installation.