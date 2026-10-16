A third of the population of Andalucía is at risk of social exclusion

A third of the population of Andalucía – more than three million people – is at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

These figures place Andalucía at ... the top of the rankings in Spain, according to data from the report on the state of poverty presented on Thursday by the Andalusian network for the fight against poverty and social exclusion (EAPN), a study based on official statistical sources relating to 2025.

The study reveals that 34.7 per cent of the population of Andalucía is at risk of poverty or social exclusion and, although this figure represents a reduction of 0.9 percentage points compared with the previous year, it is above the national average (25.7 per cent).

Furthermore, the region records the "worst" results among the autonomous communities in four of the five main indicators: the AROPE rate, the EU’s official indicator for measuring the risk of poverty and social exclusion, along with poverty, severe material and social deprivation, and low employment intensity in the household.

These findings show that, despite the "favourable" trend in certain economic and labour market indicators, poverty remains a "structural problem that limits the opportunities and rights of millions of people in Andalucía", according to the report, now in its sixteenth edition.

The figure 34,7% of the population of Andalucía is at risk of poverty or social exclusion

Furthermore, the study, presented to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty (17 October), warns of the social impact of rising housing costs, gender inequality and child poverty: it also highlights the "fundamental" role of public social protection policies. “Without state transfers, the poverty rate in Andalucía would stand at approximately 52 per cent of the population,” the report states.

The data

A breakdown of the data reveals that last year the poverty rate in Andalucía stood at 27.7 per cent, which equates to approximately 2.4 million people with incomes below the poverty line. Although this figure fell by 1.5 percentage points compared with the previous year, Andalucía continues to top the regional rankings.

The report concludes that severe poverty affects 11.4 per cent of the population, while severe material and social deprivation stands at 10.9 per cent, affecting around 943,000 people. Financial difficulties affect a significant number of Andalusian households: 55.1 per cent of the Andalusian population report some degree of difficulty in making ends meet; 46.5 per cent cannot cope with unexpected expenses; and 43.2 per cent cannot afford a week’s holiday.

One in four people in Andalucía has an income below the poverty line

The report presented by the president of EAPN, José Miguel Morales, identifies access to decent and affordable housing as one of the major social challenges facing Andalucía. “Rising prices, pressure on the rental market and a lack of affordable housing options are exacerbating the financial difficulties faced by lower-income households,” the report states.

In this regard, people living in poverty spend, on average, 28.5 per cent of their income on housing, whilst 21.1 per cent incur housing costs equivalent to 40 per cent or more of their income. Added to this are difficulties in meeting basic utility costs: 18.7 per cent are unable to keep their homes at a suitable temperature during the winter, and 14.2 per cent have experienced delays in paying their rent or mortgage.

Gender gap

The gender gap is another issue highlighted in the report, as poverty continues to disproportionately affect women. 36.7 per cent of women were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, compared with 32.6 per cent of men. This difference of 4.1 percentage points is the largest recorded since 2015.

This inequality is also reflected in the labour market. The female unemployment rate stood at 16.38 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 13 per cent for men. Furthermore, 22.8 per cent of employed women worked part-time, compared with 5.7 per cent of men. The pay gap stands at 25.9 per cent, while 55 per cent of employed women earn annual wages below the national minimum wage.

Furthermore, the report emphasises that child poverty remains one of the "most worrying" problems in Andalucía. 43.4 per cent of children and adolescents are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, making the region the second most affected in the country.

Proposals

EAPN Andalucía stresses that tackling child poverty requires ensuring adequate incomes, strengthening public services and developing measures to prevent the intergenerational transmission of inequality.

Furthermore, this organisation is calling for the promotion of an Andalusian 'pact to combat poverty', based on political, institutional and social consensus, which sets out specific objectives, budgetary commitments and a medium- and long-term roadmap. To this end, it considers it a priority to strengthen income support policies, tackle child poverty and gender inequality, improve access to decent housing and ensure effective social protection.