Granada airport expands international reach: new flights to Porto, Paris, and Nantes confirmed for 2026

Laura Ubago Granada Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 14:01 Share

From Granada airport (GRX) it will be possible to fly to 12 destinations in the coming months: eight domestic and four international. A new connection to The Portuguese city of Porto was confirmed on Tuesday 17 March with Volotea and will start in November.

A flight to Paris will commence on 31 March and will run until 11 June and will allow travel to the French capital from as little as 30 euros. A flight to Nantes started operating in December 2025 and the Amsterdam flight has been operating for some time.

There are also plans for flights to Venice and Milan in Italy and the airport hopes to start the connection to London again, which ceased in October and was operated by Vueling.

Domestic routes to Madrid and Barcelona will be maintained and during the summer months it will also be possible to travel from Granada to Oviedo, Santander, Gran Canaria, Melilla, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife. There are also negotiations for flights between Granada and Menorca as well as Valencia.

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