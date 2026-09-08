Local Police in Andalucía to be equipped with Taser guns under new decree

Andalucía's regional government has announced plans to approve a new decree on uniforms and technical equipment for Local Police forces early next year, including ... the introduction of Tasers and long guns in certain circumstances.

The decree will establish uniform standards for officers' appearance while also increasing the equipment available for their defence and protection, according to Antonio Sanz, the first vice-president and minister for the Presidency, Health and Emergencies.

One of the main changes will be the introduction of Tasers as a means of defence. "It's a device that doesn't use conventional ammunition and allows us to effectively subdue people who might pose a threat during a police operation," the regional government said in a statement.

The decree will also allow Local Police forces to carry long guns "in cases where it's necessary and for police operations that, because of their particular characteristics, require it".

"These measures will represent a further step forward in strengthening the capabilities of Local Police forces, improving how they carry out their duties and contributing, alongside the rest of the security forces, to greater protection for the people of Andalucía," Sanz said.

Centralised recruitment

Sanz also announced that the regional government will launch a unified recruitment process for new Local Police officer posts. The regional administration will manage the process directly, and councils can join if they choose.

The initiative, provided for under the new Andalusian Local Police Act, aims to speed up recruitment, make it easier to bring new officers into the force and reduce the costs councils currently face when running their own public-sector recruitment processes, particularly for smaller municipalities.

Sanz also highlighted the growth in the number of Local Police officers in Andalucía. "In the past year, 1,000 new officers have joined, taking the region from around 10,000 Local Police officers to the 11,000 we have today, spread across more than 500 Local Police forces," he said.