SUR explores the future of Malaga and Cadiz in meeting with their mayors

Mayor of Cadiz Bruno García (left) and Mayor of Malaga Francisco De la Torre (right).

Friday, 20 March 2026, 16:36 Share

Francisco de la Torre and Bruno García, the mayors of Malaga and Cadiz respectively, will address the challenges of the future at a SUR event on 10 April.

The meeting will take place at sponsor Unicaja foundation's cultural centre in Malaga. Director of SUR Javier Recio will facilitate the conversation. The topics will range from infrastructure projects to communications and housing challenges.

Francisco de la Torre and Bruno García will exchange expertise as mayors and councillors, with the aim of emulating projects that could serve both municipalities.

De la Torre has been Mayor of Malaga for 26 years. García became mayor in 2023, after a 16-year career as a councillor in Cadiz.