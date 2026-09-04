Seville crime: perpetrator stabs man in the chest for refusing to have sex with him

04/09/2026 a las 14:39h.

The National Police have arrested a man for attacking another man with two knives and inflicting a deep cut to the chest at heart level. ... According to sources, the suspect lunged at the victim due to the latter's refusal to have sex with him.

The incident took place in the Charco de la Pava area of Seville in early summer. All evidence suggests that the perpetrator was harassing two people.

When they rejected his advances, he stabbed one of them in the chest. The wound required almost 30 stitches to close.

The investigation has culminated in the identification of the alleged perpetrator, who is now charged with attempted murder.

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