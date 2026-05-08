Seville fair worker dies following road rage assault

Jesús Díaz Seville 08/05/2026 a las 11:46h.

A 49-year-old man, who was working on dismantling the Seville Fair, has died this Thursday at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital. He had been admitted in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon following an assault sparked by a traffic dispute. Family sources confirmed the news to this newspaper earlier today.

Paramedics treated the man at the junction of Avenida Flota de Indias and Calle Virgen del Águila, the site of the verbal confrontation and subsequent physical attack.

Although medical teams managed to stabilise him and transport him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon - less than twenty-four hours after the incident. He had undergone emergency surgery for severe cranial trauma but failed to recover.

The Local Police detained the alleged assailant minutes after the attack. The investigation has now been handed over to the National Police Homicide Group, as the case is being treated as a fatality. The victim was part of a crew dismantling a caseta (fair marquee) on Calle Espartero.

The incident occurred shortly before 3pm. While the exact trigger of the verbal row is still under investigation, witness accounts vary:

• Version A: Some witnesses suggest the victim performed a reckless manoeuvre while crossing Flota de Indias.

• Version B: Others claim the driver, who was accompanied by a woman, jumped a red light.

According to witnesses, the 44-year-old driver, who has a prior criminal record, exited his vehicle and charged at the worker. He reportedly knocked the man to the ground, shook him, and struck him again. The victim fell "instantly unconscious," sustaining the fatal head injuries.

The deceased, a resident of Bollullos Par del Condado, was 49 years old. Despite the best efforts of the surgical team at Virgen del Rocío, the severity of the trauma proved insurmountable.