Andalucía activates flood plan's pre-emergency phase in anticipation of storm Bruna

The Andalusian regional government activated the pre-emergency phase of the flood plan on Sunday in view of the forecast for heavy and persistent rain ... storm Bruna will bring to the region this week.

According to Aemet (state meteorological agency), the storm may cause localised flooding and sudden rises in the levels of rivers and streams.

The emergency services have stepped up the monitoring of river courses and are keeping a close eye on forecasts and any potential incidents.

A series of weather warnings came into force on Sunday evening and are due to continue through Monday, 9 November.

The coast of Huelva was under a yellow warning for wind gusts of up to 70 km/h from 8pm on Sunday until 3.59am on Monday, 9 November. From 9pm on Sunday, yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms also came into force in Aracena, Andévalo and Condado, along the Huelva coast and in the Sierra Norte de Sevilla. Forecasters expected up to 15mm in one hour.

The heaviest rainfall could cause serious damage, particularly in the most exposed areas. An amber warning for rainfall of up to 30mm in one hour will be in force until 11.59am on Monday in Aracena, Andévalo and Condado and along the Huelva coast. A separate amber warning covers Aracena and the Sierra Norte de Sevilla from 3am until 11.59pm on Monday, with rainfall totals of up to 80mm over 12 hours.

Until 11.59am on Monday, yellow warnings for thunderstorms will cover the three areas of Huelva mentioned above, the Sierra Norte and the Sevillian countryside. The Sierra Norte and the Sevillian countryside are also under yellow warnings for rainfall of up to 15mm in one hour.

Rain forecast

In the countryside and along the coast of Cadiz province, as well as around the Strait of Gibraltar, yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms will remain in force until 3.59pm on Monday, with up to 15mm expected in one hour.

Grazalema, in Cadiz province, and Ronda, in Malaga province, are also under yellow rain warnings until 3.59pm on Monday, with up to 60mm expected over 12 hours.

In the Sierra and Los Pedroches areas of Cordoba province and in Andévalo and Condado in Huelva forecasters expect up to 40mm over 12 hours. Yellow warnings will remain in force in these areas throughout Monday.

The coast of Huelva is also facing a maritime warning for southerly winds reaching force 7 during the early hours of Monday. Aemet expects the unsettled weather to continue at least until Wednesday, 11 November.

Over the course of the storm, some parts of western Andalucía could receive between 100mm and 200mm. On Tuesday, forecasters expect gusts of between 70 and 90 km/h in parts of western Andalucía and around the Strait of Gibraltar. Waves along Andalucía's western coast could reach almost four metres.

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