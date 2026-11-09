Malaga province activates yellow warning this Monday expecting rainfall of up to 60mm in 12 hours

Storm Bruna arrived in Malaga province this Monday. Aemet (state weather agency) has issued a yellow warning that has been in force since midnight and ... is likely to last until 4pm this afternoon.

The forecast anticipates rainfall of 60mm in 12 hours in the Ronda area, where the warning is in place.

Storm Bruna, however, will remain in the province for a few more days. "According to current forecasts, Tuesday will see the least amount of rain, while more significant rainfall totals are expected on Monday and Wednesday. Rainfall is also forecast for Thursday, although it is still too early to specify its distribution and intensity," local weather expert José Luis Escudero wrote in his blog.

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