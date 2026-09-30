Weather
Three Andalusian provinces under yellow alert for rain
The provinces of Jaén, Almeria and Granada are expecting storms and heavy rain from 2pm this Thursday
Rain is set to return to Andalucía this Thursday and Aemet (state meteorological agency) has issued yellow warnings for storms in three provinces.
The rain ... will start in the eastern part of the region from Wednesday afternoon, but Aemet has issued the yellow warnings for Thursday. They concern the provinces of Jaén, Granada and Almeria.
The weather warning will remain active from 2pm until midnight, due to accumulated rainfall of 15mm in one hour. This affects Cazorla, Segura, Guadix and Baza, as well as the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez. ️
The forecast for Thursday predicts cloudy skies with medium and high clouds, with showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the eastern mountain ranges in the afternoon.
The rest of Andalucía expects no rain on Thursday. The weather will become more unsettled on Friday, with rainfall spreading across the whole of Andalucía.
According to the Aemet forecast, an Atlantic front is expected to bring cloudy or overcast skies across the entire mainland Spain this Wednesday, with warnings of rainfall on the Cantabrian coast of Navarre and in the Pyrenees.
Cloud cover will tend to decrease from north to south. Nevertheless, Aemet expects rainfall in the north-western half of the country, with significant accumulations in the eastern Cantabrian area and, to a lesser extent, in Galicia and the western part of the Central Mountain Range.