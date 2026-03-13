Primark launches Andalusian-inspired crockery range

Alberto Flores Granada Friday, 13 March 2026, 14:46 Share

International chain store Primark has surprised shoppers in the south of Spain with the launch of a new product inspired by traditional Andalusian design.

For its 2026 household items range the international chain has opted for a traditional Mediterranean look. Handmade or heirloom tableware is the latest trend and Primark has launched a collection that looks set to be a hit.

Primark's new collection brings "all the charm of traditional Andalusian craftsmanship", consisting of dinner and dessert plates as well as bowls, reminiscent of the traditional ceramics of cities such as Granada.

The pattern : Plant decoration with open flowers and pomegranates (symbol of fertility and abundance).

The colours : The classic and infallible contrast of intense cobalt blue on a pure white background.

The effect : A circular composition with branches that seem to rotate around the plate, giving a sense of movement and a hand-painted finish.

The crockery could be used for dining as well as decorative, which is typical in many homes in Andalucía. The bowls are ideal for serving classic Andalusian olives, gazpaacho or salmorejo or hanging on the walls or on a kitchen shelf to give a homely and very Mediterranean touch to the room.