Andalusian High Court describes drug trafficking as 'structural cancer' and calls for dedicated courts

Drug trafficking in Andalucía is turning into an "almost structural cancer" across coastal and inland hotspots, the president of the High Court of Justice of ... Andalucía (TSJA) warned on Tuesday.

Speaking during an interview on Canal Sur Radio, Lorenzo del Rio highlighted severe concerns for coastal towns including Barbate, Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Campo de Gibraltar in Cadiz province, alongside specific areas in Huelva and Seville.

Specialised courts and rising violence

To combat the crisis, Del Rio backed proposals from the Cadiz prosecution service and local anti-drug platforms to establish specialised, dedicated courts for drug trafficking cases rather than relying on mixed-jurisdiction courts.

Del Rio acknowledged that Andalucía faces a "very delicate problem" demanding maximum vigilance from legal and law enforcement authorities. He pointed to growing violence among criminal networks and an expansion into complex money laundering operations, which have overwhelmed local judicial districts such as Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Ayamonte.

"Judicial bodies are not, so to speak, prepared for a quick and thorough investigation," Del Rio admitted, urging authorities to allocate additional personnel and material resources across Campo de Gibraltar and Huelva.

Legislative changes and asset destructionThe TSJA president also called for streamlined legal mechanisms to fast-track the destruction of seized criminal assets, including high-powered smuggling speedboats ('narcolanchas').

Del Rio stressed that legal frameworks must be continually updated so that judicial responses stay ahead of organised crime operations rather than falling behind. Creating specialised courts, he concluded, would significantly improve agility and speed up complex preliminary investigations.

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