Police rescue two-year-old girl from 'accidentally-locked' car in Jaen city

Europa Press Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 14:31 Share

A patrol from Jaen's Local Police force intervened to rescue a two-year-old girl from a vehicle parked in the Santa Isabel district after she became trapped inside due to "carelessness".

According to a statement released by Jaen city hall on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call from the mother to the main police station. She was "visibly upset" after realising that the car had been accidentally locked with the keys inside, also leaving the girl trapped inside.

The attending patrol, with prior authorisation from the mother and driver of the vehicle, proceeded to break one of the windows "safely", thereby managing to open the door, rescue the minor and hand her over to her mother "after verifying that she was in perfect health".

Although it was an incident "without major consequences", Jaén Local Police wanted to take this opportunity to warn the public that these situations are "quite frequent". As a result, they decided to publicise some recommendations that can help to avoid these and other acts of carelessness.

Recommendations

These recommendations include "keeping the car locked and car keys out of children's reach when inside", as well as ensuring that folding seats are "locked in place" to prevent access to the boot.

To prevent similar incidents, such as children being left unattended inside the vehicle, the Local Police offered additional advice, such as "establishing good habits like always checking the back seat before locking and leaving the vehicle, always place personal items such as a handbag, wallet or mobile phone in the back seat to force yourself to check before exiting". Lastly, "if there are changes to the routine for transporting children, such as someone else driving the child, systematically confirm that the children and those in charge of them have arrived at their destination".