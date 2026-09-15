Huelva province shanty area inhabitant dies in fire

One person died in a fire that broke out in the shanty settlement known as La Sevillana, in Huelva province, in the early hours of ... Tuesday, 15 September.

According to the emergency services, the fire broke out at around 4.22am, when the coordination centre received the first reports.

Firefighters from the Huelva provincial brigade and police attended the scene. The emergency services also alerted the Red Cross and electricity company Endesa.

They discovered the man's charred body after extinguishing the fire. Four other people required medical assistance for minor burns at the scene.

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