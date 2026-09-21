Almeria mother convicted of sexually exploiting her daughters, aged just five and nine

The Provincial Court of Almeria has sentenced a mother to prison terms totalling 47 years for sexually exploiting her two daughters, who were aged at ... least five and nine at the time of the offences.

The woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison for two counts of sexual exploitation and a further 29 years for her essential role in two sexual assault offences. The court took into account the girls' vulnerability and the position of authority the mother held over them.

The ruling, which was obtained by Europa Press and can be appealed, acquitted the woman's romantic partner.

Sexual encounters arranged with unidentified men

The court found that, on unspecified dates between 2021 and 2022, the defendant used her underage daughters to arrange meetings with various men who could not be identified, for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them.

The ruling states that the girls were subjected to these encounters on several occasions, sometimes in groups, according to their testimony. It also describes the sexual acts they were subjected to in exchange for money, paid in 50-euro notes, referred to in the ruling by their colour as "blue notes".

The court found no evidence that the woman's then boyfriend was involved in the offences or took part in any of the sexual encounters. It said the only allegation against him in this regard was too "generic" and "abstract" to support a conviction.

The Third Section of the court considered the testimony of the older girl, whose recorded statement given in advance of the trial was described as "credible", "coherent" and "persistent" in its allegations against the defendant.

Her account was supported by other evidence, including reports from the paediatricians who treated the girls and testimony from their father's partner, who reported the matter in May 2023 after learning what had happened.

A psychological report prepared by the Márgenes y Vínculos foundation also supported the prosecution's case. It described the victims' testimony as "probably credible" and identified symptoms consistent with sexual violence in the girls.

Additional penalties and compensation

Under the Criminal Code, the woman will serve a maximum of 20 years of the custodial sentences. The court also stripped her of parental rights and imposed two fines, each equivalent to 30 months of daily payments of six euros, for the sexual exploitation offences.

She was additionally sentenced to ten years of supervised release and a 35-year order preventing her from approaching or contacting the girls.

The woman must also pay each daughter 60,000 euros in compensation.