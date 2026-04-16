Storm damage aid: 15 million euros for recovery of Andalucía's agribusiness sector

The Junta's governing council of regional ministers has authorised this Thursday a transfer of 15 million euros to cover direct aid of an exceptional nature to compensate the agricultural businesses that suffered losses resulting from the storms that battered Andalucía between November 2025 and February 2026.

These subsidies, managed by the regional ministry of agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development, are intended for olive mills, fruit- and veg-handling and conditioning centres and feed, grain and seed industries that meet the established requirements.

The Junta believes that, in addition to severely impacting the production sector, the heavy rains also had a direct impact on the industrial fabric linked to agri-food production. On the one hand, the floods caused significant material damage to facilities and equipment and, on the other, they led to an increase in fixed costs due to the reduced volume of raw materials coming from the areas most affected by the heavy rainfall.

On top of all this, there is the increased cost of procurement and disruption to the supply chain. Thus, the ultimate goal of the subsidies is to compensate the losses of the agro-industries, thereby facilitating the maintenance of associated employment and the revitalisation of the local economy in the rural areas where these companies are primarily concentrated. In this way, the aid thus helps prevent depopulation of these areas by helping to maintain the living standards of their inhabitants.

The Junta de Andalucía has also declared a state of emergency for repair work at the ports under regional management that also suffered storm damage. There is an action plan in place, supported by the regional ministry for development and planning, via the public ports agency for Andalucía (Appa).

This plan encompasses 35 projects, including construction work and project management, at port facilities in the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz, Huelva and Malaga. The storms caused extreme conditions due to intense gusts of wind, heavy rainfall and subsequent reservoir releases, which had repercussions on the state of the ports under regional management, causing damage to both infrastructure and access roads, affecting both safety and port operations.

In response to this situation, emergency repairs amounting to 6.9 million euros (IVA included) have been declared for 35 projects in the ports under regional management. The work includes where there has been a loss of stability and buoyancy in vessel mooring infrastructure for boats, such as La Laja and Sanlúcar de Guadiana, in Huelva province.

Furthermore, damage to wave-protection systems is being repaired in provinces such as Cadiz and Huelva.