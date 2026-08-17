Granada province residents on alert for further earthquakes in the coming days and weeks

President of the Andalusian regional government Juanma Moreno has urged the residents of Granada province to remain calm in the face of further seismic activity, ... following the magnitude 5 earthquake in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The earthquake's epicentre was in the municipality of Alhendín. Some Malaga province residents also reported feeling the tremors.

The second tremor, in the municipality of Armilla, was felt during the night on Sunday.

Moreno warned that tremors and aftershocks, similar to those that happened in the early hours on Sunday, are highly likely in the coming days and even weeks.

He asked the public to become "familiar with the guidelines" on what to do in the event of an earthquake.

Moreno thanked the volunteers from the association of architects, who are working with the emergency services. They will help address any concerns and inspect buildings showing any sort of defect, "to determine whether the issue is structural or merely temporary".

Juanma Moreno pointed out that, in principle, pending the confirmation of engineers, there is no indication that any buildings are at risk.

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