Moreno pledges to extend social security waivers and grants for Andalucía’s self-employed

As the 2026 Andalusian regional elections approach, Juanma Moreno has placed the region’s self-employed workforce at the heart of his political strategy.

During ... a high-profile campaign event, the PP leader and current President of the Junta de Andalucía unveiled a series of robust economic pledges designed to solidify the region's reputation as a business-friendly hub.

Moreno’s narrative is clear: he views the autónomos (self-employed workers) not just as taxpayers, but as the primary engine driving Andalucía's modern economy. To fuel this engine, he has promised to significantly expand the "Zero Quota" (Cuota Cero) initiative - a scheme that covers the full cost of social security contributions for new business owners.

Under his proposed plan, this waiver would be extended in duration, providing a longer runway for startups to reach profitability without the immediate burden of heavy state fees.

Beyond fee waivers, Moreno is pivoting towards direct intervention through broadened grant eligibility. By lowering the barriers to entry for regional funding, his administration aims to capture a wider demographic of entrepreneurs, from tech innovators in Malaga to traditional craftsmen in the interior provinces.

These measures are paired with new incentives for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), specifically targeting job creation and the reduction of the "red tape" that has historically hampered growth in southern Spain.

The strategy is a direct appeal to the middle class and the entrepreneurial spirit of the region, framing the Popular Party as the guardian of economic stability and the architect of a more flexible, prosperous Andalucía.