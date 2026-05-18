Juanma Moreno stands firm on plan to govern Andalucía without Vox

The People’s Party (PP) has fallen just short of an absolute majority, securing 53 of the 55 seats required to guarantee automatic governance in ... Andalucía. Despite this, the PP leadership believes there is a clear and resounding mandate from the polls: it is for Juanma Moreno to form a minority government. They argue that the figures support this position of strength, as the incumbent leader achieved a landslide victory, finishing 19 points ahead of the second-placed PSOE and 28 points ahead of Vox.

Addressing supporters outside the PP headquarters on election night, Moreno highlighted two central themes of his immediate roadmap: "The people of Andalucía have given us a mandate and we are going to fulfil it," and "We aimed for top marks and we have achieved a distinction."

He reiterated these ideas on Monday upon arriving at the PP’s National Board of Directors in Madrid. "The result is sufficiently forceful. The reasonable and sensible thing to do is to respect what the majority of Andalusians decided at the ballot box yesterday, which is for the People’s Party to govern - and to govern alone," the president stated. However, he acknowledged the practicalities of a minority government, adding, "We shouldn't be naive; it is one thing to have a single-party government, and quite another not to reach agreements via parliamentary negotiation."

Moreno defends "Andalusian priority" against the ideological concept of "national priority" that Vox demands

Faced with the possibility of Vox conditioning its support on the acceptance of ideological concepts - such as "national priority" for access to aid or social housing - Moreno countered with a strictly regional and management-focused vision. "We have a priority, which is the Andalusian priority. That is what we are going to respect and what we have done until now: making Andalusia work. That is the objective," he warned.

Moreno confirmed that there have been no formal contacts with Vox yet, as the current focus is on celebrating the results. "I think the result is very good; it gives us the room for manoeuvre to govern alone," he noted.

He ruled out the prospect of institutional paralysis or a deadlock that could force a fresh election, describing a repeat vote as undesirable for citizens. "A repeat election is the very last resort. Firstly, because citizens don't want it - it causes fatigue - and secondly, it involves a significant economic cost and does not guarantee a change in the outcome."

Juanma Moreno’s roadmap is now clear: to leverage the strength of his 53 deputies and 20-point lead to form a single-party government, rejecting a coalition with Vox and relying on case-by-case parliamentary negotiations to maintain stability throughout the legislature.