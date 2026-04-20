Forget African safaris: discover Andalucía's hidden corner where wild bison roam

Cecilia Gallo Jaén Monday, 20 April 2026, 16:58 | Updated 17:19h. Share

The Sierra de Andújar Natural Park, nestled in the northwest of Jaén province, spans 74,774 hectares and is celebrated for its immense biodiversity. This rugged territory is a sanctuary for the Iberian lynx, the wolf, and the Spanish imperial eagle - all species facing significant threats. However, on a 1,000-hectare estate known as El Encinarejo bordering the park, a new protagonist has emerged: the European bison.

Since 2020, this estate has hosted a herd that originally arrived from Poland under a protected species permit. While not yet included in the Spanish national register, these giants are protected at an EU level. Despite their hardy nature, bison require ample space to roam and express natural behaviours. At El Encinarejo, they have clearly found what they need.

"Their adaptation has been extraordinary," says Jessica Hohne, who owns the farm with her husband, Alex. She attributes this success to meticulous planning, constant monitoring, and a close partnership with specialists like herd biologist Yvonne Kemp and various global universities.

A natural rhythm

The proof of their comfort lies in the numbers: eight calves have been born since the herd’s arrival. One of the most fascinating developments, according to Hohne, is how the herd has shifted its reproductive calendar to better align with the Mediterranean climate.

An adult male can weigh up to 1,000kg, sustaining itself on a diet of grasses and woody vegetation. This appetite serves a vital ecological purpose. By clearing brush and "opening up" the forest floor, they act as natural engineers.

Nature’s firefighters The presence of European bison at El Encinarejo has proven to be a masterclass in "rewilding" as a tool for disaster prevention. Following the 2024 wildfires in the region, researchers and owners noted that the bison-managed areas acted as natural firebreaks. Fuel reduction: Known as "heavy-duty" grazers, bison consume large quantities of dry scrub and woody undergrowth that usually serve as kindling for forest fires. Creating mosaic Landscapes: By trampling dense vegetation and creating clearings, bison break the continuity of the forest canopy. This prevents "crown fires" from spreading rapidly from tree to tree. Promoting regrowth: Their dung acts as a high-nutrient fertiliser for fire-resistant grasses and herbaceous plants, which retain more moisture than the brittle woody scrub they replace. Soil health: Their heavy hoofprints create small depressions in the earth that catch rainwater and seeds, aiding the natural regeneration of the soil in the aftermath of a blaze.

"After the fire we experienced on the property in 2024, we noticed that areas regularly frequented by bison had significantly less fuel accumulation. Coupled with the extraordinary work of the firefighters, this may have helped limit the spread of the fire," explains Jessica Hohne.

The Hohnes are also tasked with ensuring the bison coexist peacefully with the local fauna. So far, the results are overwhelmingly positive.

"Personally, one of the most beautiful things to witness has been the effect on smaller species: birds using their fur to make nests, dung beetles thriving, and subtle changes in vegetation. Conservation is not just about the big animals; it’s about the whole ecosystem," says Hohne.

From South Africa to Jaén

The Hohnes, originally from South Africa, scoured the globe for a place to settle before Alex fell in love with El Encinarejo.

"Conservation, land management, and nature-based tourism are part of our roots," Jessica explains. "South Africa has an extraordinary conservation culture, with wildlife management models refined over generations."

The idea to introduce a large herbivore actually came from Jessica’s father. While watching the morning mist settle over the valley, he suggested a species that could benefit the entire landscape. This sparked the plan to bring back the European bison - a species once nearly extinct - to restore the natural balance.

"We wanted an animal to complement the already thriving lynx project on the farm, made possible by the tireless work of our friends at CBD Habitat," she says.

Zoom An adult male bison can weigh up to 1,000 kilos. Daniel Buron

They eventually partnered with the European Bison Conservation Center. Its founder, the late Fernando Morán, was instrumental in the project’s birth. Jessica notes that his passion was contagious, and his guidance helped shape the estate’s long-term commitment to the species.

Today, El Encinarejo offers guided "safaris," though access is strictly limited to ensure the animals' welfare. These educational visits are by appointment only and kept to very small groups. For those looking to catch a glimpse of these giants in the heart of Jaén, the estate’s website is set to relaunch this month with updated information.