Huelva fire declared under control after two weeks of intense work

The Andalusian forest fire prevention and management programme, Infoca, declared the forest fire in Niebla (Huelva) to be under control at 10am on Thursday, exactly ... two weeks after it started in the Raboconejo area.

The extreme complexity and danger of the fire characterised the incident, which regional minister of emergencies Antonio Sanz described as the "most dangerous and difficult" Andalucía has ever fought.

Sanz confirmed the good news to the media and praised the "outstanding" work of firefighters, volunteers and military personnel.

The fire has scorched more than 30,000 hectares. During the operation, the emergency teams had to contend for "eight or nine days" with unprecedented "extreme" conditions, exacerbated by "constant shifts in wind direction" which complicated operations on the ground.

Sanz expressed the "admiration and appreciation" of the entire Andalusian public and the regional government to the entire deployment.

The regional minister also highlighted the coordinated effort between the security, logistics, healthcare and social support services.

According to Sanz, the operation has made it possible to "prevent" the fire from spreading further across a large area of woodland. After the fire was brought under control a few days ago, the Infoca firefighting team remained on the ground to secure the perimeter and bring the fire under control.

"It is one of the most devastating fires ever recorded and certainly the most difficult in history, but we must also recognise everything that has been prevented and everything that could have happened," Sanz stated.

The Infoca plan has reported that, now the fire is under control, a total of two fire engines and 21 firefighters are working in the area to bring the blaze to a complete end.

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