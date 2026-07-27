Andalucía declares housing its main obstacle, by a wide margin

Accessing housing has become, by a wide margin, the main cause for concern among Andalusians, according to the latest survey by Centra (centre for Andalusian ... studies).

The study reveals that housing has overtaken unemployment, which has historically been the top concern for Andalusians.

When asked to identify the main problem, 22.2% of respondents cited access to and the cost of housing, well ahead of those who cited healthcare (14.3%), unemployment (13.7%), dissatisfaction with politics and corruption (9%) and the state of the economy (4.1%), which is on a par with high prices, inflation and the loss of purchasing power.

Andalusians also responded that housing is the main issue in Spain as a whole (27.6%). They also cited politics, mistrust and corruption (21%), unemployment (10%), healthcare (5.4%) and the state of the economy (3.9%).

The survey asked which parties are best placed to address the issues. In the case of Andalucía, 26.7% favour the PP (the leading party, alongside Vox, in Andalucía); 16.5% Adelante Andalucía; 12.3% the PSOE (the party currently in the central government office); 9.4% Vox; and 5% Por Andalucía.

With regard to Spain's problems, 21.5% favour the PP; 13.8% the PSOE; 11% Vox; 6.2% Adelante Andalucía; and 5.9% Sumar.

The study reveals that almost half of the Andalusians surveyed between 19 June and 2 July have no plans to take a holiday this summer, while 38.5% replied that they had already organised their holidays and 15.5% replied that they were planning to do so soon.

In contrast to the 54% who will be going on holiday, 45.7% have no plans or are unlikely to go on holiday. This comprises the 15.8% who said they would probably not make any plans for this summer and the 29.9% who stated that they had no plans to take a holiday.

As for their reasoning, 23.6% of those surveyed said they would not be going away due to the economic situation and 17.1% replied that they do not usually go on holiday. In contrast, 31.2% said they would return to their usual holiday destination, while 19.3% said they would change their usual destination for financial reasons.

As for their preferences, 25% said they usually go off to explore other cities; 18.8% said they rent a flat in a seaside area; 16% enjoy a holiday in their own beachfront property; 8.7% go on culinary, cultural or sightseeing trips; and 7.3% head back to their family home in the village.

As far as the economy is concerned, opinion in Andalucía is split almost evenly between optimists and pessimists. Those who believe that the Andalusian economy will fare much better (9.3%) or better (27.2%) than that of Spain as a whole in the coming months are virtually neck and neck with those who believe it will fare worse (26.6%) or much worse (10%).

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