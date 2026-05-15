Granada police officer previously convicted of 3,000-euro theft arrested over alleged attempt to drug woman

A National Police officer who was arrested by his colleagues last June for taking 3,000 euros during a search operation has been arrested again, ... accused of putting drugs into the glass of a woman with whom he was having dinner.

The events took place at the beginning of May in a restaurant in the centre of Granada. The 32-year-old policeman took advantage of the fact that the woman had gone to the toilet to pour some powder from an envelope into her glass of wine.

The officer had been under scrutiny from his own colleagues since the incident during a house search related to drug trafficking on the outskirts of the city. He had been suspended without pay.

Regarding what he attempted to steal at the time, the total amount is not clear. He not only tried to take the 3,000 euros that had been found in the house and which another officer had left in an envelope, but he also had a significant amount of money in his pockets, almost 2,000 euros, which very likely also came from an illicit source.

Two-month sentence

Since then, it is not known what he does for a living. Police sources indicate that he has a "certain fondness" for gambling and that he had been seen gambling not only in Granada but also in Seville. The episode of the robbery during the search resulted in a sentence of two months, which meant that he did not have to go to prison. However, the officers themselves continued to keep him under surveillance because it had annoyed them greatly.

For this reason, after becoming aware of this new incident, which could be considered an attempted case of chemical submission, officers launched an investigation. They analysed the contents of the woman’s drink and determined that drugs were present. He was arrested yesterday and, on Friday 15 May, remained in police custody awaiting trial.

When he was arrested for stealing the money, he was removed from duties but was not expelled from the National Police, something that is now quite likely to happen if it is proven through legal proceedings that the officer, originally from Granada, attempted to drug the woman who accompanied him to the restaurant.