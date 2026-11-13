Four-year-old child of visiting tourists dies in irrigation pond drowning in Ugíjar

Laura Velasco and Gerard Couzens 13/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:40h.

A four-year-old boy belonging to a visiting English-speaking tourist couple has died in a suspected drowning in Ugíjar, a traditional mountain town in Granada’s Alpujarra region near the Almería border, after wandering away from his rented holiday accommodation on Thursday.

The tragedy unfolded mid-morning when the boy's parents - foreign nationals who had been staying in the municipality for several days - realised their son was missing.

Initial communication proved difficult as the parents did not speak Spanish, requiring English-speaking residents to act as interpreters as the desperate couple went from shop to shop and knocked on the doors of nearby houses to raise the alarm.

A widespread search operation was immediately launched under the coordination of the Guardia Civil and Ugíjar town hall. Local shopkeepers, neighbours, municipal workers, and community staff joined police officers in combing the streets and surrounding countryside, with residentsnpreparing missing-person posters before the child was located.

At approximately 12.20pm, the regional government's emergency response coordination centre (112) received an urgent call reporting that the toddler had been found unresponsive in a small, reservoir-style agricultural irrigation pond (balsa de agua).

The 061 emergency medical service dispatched a helicopter alongside doctors from the local health centre. Despite prolonged resuscitation attempts at the scene, paramedics were unable to save the child's life and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Guardia Civil confirmed the fatality and activated standard judicial investigation protocols, preparing a report for an investigating judge. While authorities confirmed the family are foreign tourists, their exact nationality has not been disclosed.

The incident has left the tight-knit community of just over 2,000 inhabitants in deep shock, with residents flooding local channels with messages of grief. Ugíjar Town Hall has declared an official day of mourning for today, Friday 13 November, running from midnight until 11.59pm.

In a statement the town council said: “As a testament to the grief felt by the residents and the Municipal Council of Ugijar following the tragic accidental death of a minor who was visiting our municipality, it has been deemed appropriate to declare a day of official mourning.

“This is a sincere expression of the collective condolences of Ugijar.

“This period will go from midnight to 11.59pm on November 13, 2026.

“During this time, flags will be flown at half-mast outside all municipal buildings, and all municipal events will be suspended as a mark of respect in light of the tragic incident that occurred in our municipality.

"The Municipal Council and the people of Ugijar extend their deepest condolences and solidarity to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and we remain entirely at their disposal.”

Locals responded by offering their condolences, with one saying: “Rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the family and friends. May the angels and God protect him. Truly, there are no words of consolation for this. It is such a tragedy.”

The family’s nationality has not been made public and is unlikely to be revealed by the Guardia Civil who are preparing a report on the tragedy for an investigating judge, but it has been confirmed the parents are foreign tourists who were visiting the area on holiday.