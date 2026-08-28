Granada court convicts four minors of harassing disabled teen and sharing nude photo of her

The provincial court of Granada has convicted four underage students of harassment of a disabled teenager and spreading a nude photo of her on social ... media. According to the ruling, the abuse took place between October and November 2023.

The victim and the suspects were part of the same WhatsApp group. The defendants used the chat to send the victim humiliating texts despite her repeated pleas for them to stop harassing her.

During a video call, the defendants persuaded the victim to undress, took a screenshot and shared it on social media.

In February 2026, a juvenile court in Granada city convicted the four defendants of an offence against moral integrity and imposed a sentence of "18 vccvcvcmonths of socio-educational work" comprising the following: "Academic support, the appropriate use of new technologies and respect for people with disabilities."

One of the defendants (the only boy) was also found guilty of the offence of discovering and disclosing secrets, as well as a further offence of making minor threats. Consequently, the judge extended his sentence, in particular, to 24 months. Finally, the ruling ordered the four to pay the victim compensation of 4,000 euros "for non-pecuniary damage".

The four defendants appealed to the Granada provincial court, which upheld the original ruling but with one exception: it showed leniency towards one of the harassers. The reason: she admitted her involvement and reported what they had put their classmate through.

"The minor took part in the group chat and the video call, expressly acknowledging her involvement in the insults and the degrading treatment of the victim, conduct which constitutes the offence against moral integrity for which she has been found liable. However, one fact cannot be overlooked, as it clearly sets her apart from the other minors involved in the proceedings: it was precisely she who put an end to the situation, took responsibility from the outset, reported the facts to the school management and apologised to the victim. Her subsequent behaviour reveals not only an acknowledgement of the facts, but also an active rectification of her conduct and a willingness to make amends," the court ruling states.

The provincial court has therefore reduced the duration of her sentence from the initial 18 months to six and lowered the financial compensation to 500 euros.

The court noted that the restorative behaviour the teenager had demonstrated is precisely the main objective of the child and youth justice system.

"In accordance with the provisions of the law governing the criminal responsibility of minors, the determination of the appropriate measure must take into account not only the seriousness of the offence, but also the minor's personal and family circumstances, their educational and social situation and the primarily rehabilitative and preventive purpose that underpins the youth justice system."

The defence lawyers argued before the court that the incident was no big deal, to put it colloquially, and that they considered it excessive for it to have been classified as an offence against moral integrity. They claimed that "a trivial teenage dispute" does not call for such a sentence, downplaying the significance of the incident.

The court rejected this argument and stated that the minors under investigation had subjected the victim to degrading treatment.

"This is not a case of a one-off or isolated offensive remark, but rather a pattern of behaviour over time that took place within an instant messaging group to which the victim was added and in which she was repeatedly subjected to severely humiliating remarks," the ruling says.

In addition, the court has highlighted the severity of the offence that included the sharing on social media of a nude image.

The ruling adds that the "context" in which the insults were made was not one of "joking or camaraderie", but rather "one of taking advantage of the victim's vulnerability, her disability being a factor in the course of events".

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