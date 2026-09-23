Foreign investment in Andalucía soars by almost 95 per cent

Foreign companies invested 903.6 million euros in Andalucía through productive investment during the first six months of the year, a 94.6 per cent ... increase on the same period in 2025.

The rate of growth was almost three times the national average of 31.2 per cent, according to figures from the Ministry of Economy. Andalucía ranked fourth among Spain's regions for foreign investment over the period.

The Andalusian regional government welcomed the figures as evidence of the strength of its economic policies. Carolina España, the Junta de Andalucía's third vice-president and minister for the Economy, said the inflow reflected confidence in the budgetary stability and legal certainty framework established by the regional government.

The latest figures follow a record year for Andalucía, which attracted 1.364 billion euros in foreign investment in 2025.

Five countries lead investment

The Netherlands was the largest source of foreign investment between January and June, contributing 289.6 million euros. Portugal followed with 150 million euros, while the United States accounted for 111.2 million euros, Norway for 77.6 million euros and the United Kingdom for 75.8 million euros.

Together, the five countries accounted for 77.9 per cent of the total investment received from abroad during the first half of the year.

The figures also point to a diverse range of sectors attracting foreign capital. Beverage manufacturing received the largest amount, at 293.7 million euros, followed by electricity, gas and air-conditioning supply with 212.6 million euros.

IT and data processing attracted 75.1 million euros, placing it third, while consultancy and technology programming accounted for a further 59.4 million euros.

The distribution suggests a growing presence of foreign investment in higher value-added activities.

Foreign investment continues to grow

The figures for 2025 had already indicated an upward trend. The 1.364 billion euros recorded last year was 40.5 per cent higher than in 2024 and 10 per cent above the previous record, set in 2010.

The regional government has pointed to the investment figures as proof that Andalucía is becoming a stable, attractive base for international capital, particularly as activity shifts towards higher-value sectors such as technology and consultancy.