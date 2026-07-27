Granada province registers earthquake with several smaller aftershocks

The Andalusian emergency agency (EMA) handled nearly 50 calls following a 3.6 earthquake with epicentre in Armilla in the province of Granada on Sunday.

The first call came in at 3.42pm. All subsequent calls came from the province of Granada, from the municipalities of: Granada city, Monachil, Huétor-Vega, Maracena, Alhedín, Ogíjares, Cúllar Vega, Vegas del Genil, La Zubia and Armilla.

There were no reported injuries.

The national geographic institute (IGN) registered an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale at 3.39pm. Residents of nearby towns felt several smaller aftershocks.

Recommendations

The EMA has issued a series of recommendations to ensure the public's safety during earthquakes. While such events cannot be predicted, everybody can follow guidelines to prevent injuries.

Keep a first-aid kit at home and practice what to do in the event of an earthquake with your family. Know where the main switches for electricity, water and gas are located and how to turn them off. Do not to place heavy objects on shelves that could fall and cause injury.

During an earthquake, if you are inside a building, stay inside. If you are outside, do not seek shelter inside any building, as entering and leaving buildings can lead to accidents.

Inside a building, seek out sturdy structures (such as a table, a bed, a door lintel, next to a pillar or in a corner). Under no circumstances should you use the lift to leave the area once the shaking has stopped. Instead, use the stairs. If you are outside, move away from power lines, cornices, glass or anything else that might fall.

During the earthquake and immediately afterwards, do not use any kind of open flame (matches or a lighter). If the earthquake catches you while you are in the car, switch off the engine where traffic conditions allow and remain inside the vehicle.

After the earthquake, check if anyone is injured. If you know how to help injured persons, do so. If not, call 112 and ask for help.

Check the condition of the gas, water and electricity supplies (visually, without switching anything on). If inside a building, leave it slowly, without running and in an orderly manner.

Avoid spreading exaggerated or false information and always keep yourself informed through official sources.

The EMA 112 emergency number is available for any kind of emergency, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub