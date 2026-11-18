A 36-year-old man appeared before a court in Granada on Monday 16 November after driving a motor vehicle to sit the exam required ... to recover his driving licence, which had been revoked following the total loss of his penalty points.

The incident occurred at the end of October, when officers from the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Guardia Civil’s Granada traffic division travelled to the provincial DGT headquarters to assist staff in monitoring re-examinations for motorists whose licences had been withdrawn.

As they parked their official vehicle, the officers noticed another driver pull into a space a few metres ahead of them and walk towards the traffic headquarters. Once inside the test centre, they confirmed that the man was one of the candidates scheduled to sit the exam to get his driving licence back.

As soon as the test was completed, the officers identified the driver and confirmed that his licence remained withdrawn due to loss of points. He was therefore placed under investigation as the suspected perpetrator of an offence against road safety for driving without a valid licence, with proceedings referred to Granada's duty investigating court (Tribunal de Instancia).

Criminal consequences

Driving a motor vehicle after having a licence revoked due to losing all penalty points constitutes a criminal offence under Article 384 of the Spanish Penal Code, punishable by a prison sentence of three to six months, a fine of 12 to 24 months, or between 31 and 90 days of community service.