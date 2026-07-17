Andalucía's defence and aerospace sector now worth 1.4 per cent of region's GDP

Andalucía's defence, security, aerospace and space industries now account for 1.4 per cent of the region's Gross Domestic Product, according to figures ... from the regional government's Ministry of Economy.

The sector generates more than three billion euros a year and supports almost 35,000 highly skilled jobs. It is a high-value-added industry, one that has moved well beyond traditional manufacturing and into cutting-edge technological development.

The figures were highlighted at the launch of the Andalusian Defence Industry Alliance in Seville. The alliance is backed by the regional government and promoted by leading industry organisations. Its aim is to strengthen the region's international competitiveness and consolidate its leading position in the sector.

Carolina España, the regional government's Third Vice-President and Minister for Economy, Finance and European Funds, presented the alliance alongside Jorge Paradela, Regional Minister for Universities, Industry, Energy and Innovation.

They were joined by representatives of Andalucía Aerospace, Andalucía Logistics, the Cadiz Maritime and Naval Cluster and the Railway Innovation Hub.

Strong export performance

One of the sector's defining strengths is its export record. In 2025, exports by Andalusian defence and aerospace companies reached a record 2.5 billion euros. That means almost one in every four Spanish exports in the sector originated in Andalucía. The industry also posted a trade surplus of 1.4 billion euros.

In 2025, exports by Andalusian defence and aerospace companies reached a record 2.5 billion euros

According to the Spanish Association of Defence, Security, Aeronautics and Space Technology Companies (TEDAE), Andalucía is Spain's second most important region for the sector, behind only Madrid. Its success rests on a combination of major manufacturers, a broad network of highly specialised small and medium-sized companies, and close collaboration with public universities and research centres.

The sector's strengths are spread across several provinces. Seville and its metropolitan area host one of Europe's leading aerospace clusters, home to multinational companies including Airbus. The Bay of Cadiz is a centre for military shipbuilding, led by the state-owned company Navantia. Santa Bárbara Sistemas, meanwhile, has maintained a long-standing presence in the manufacture of military vehicles and tactical systems.

Several new projects are further expanding the sector's technological reach. Jaén is developing the Centre for Defence and Security Technologies (CETEDEX), which focuses on anti-drone systems, autonomous ground vehicles and artificial intelligence. Huelva is home to the CEUS test centre for unmanned aerial systems. Malaga hosts the Andalusian Cybersecurity Centre, and Cordoba is developing the future Army Logistics Base.

Public investment to support growth

To support further growth, the regional government has introduced a package of financial incentives. Andalucía TRADE is managing 540 million euros in grants and repayable financing for businesses. A further 150 million euros has been set aside to attract major industrial projects, and 47 million euros from the Just Transition Fund will go towards modernising the logistics, naval and aviation industries.

An additional 31 million euros has been allocated to support the development and manufacture of drones and satellite systems using technology developed entirely in Andalucía. The regional government has also committed 100 million euros to infrastructure for the future Cordoba Logistics Base, which is expected to become a key hub in Spain's defence supply chain.

Taken together, this mix of public and private investment aims not just to maintain the sector's current capacity, but to substantially grow its size and economic influence over the next decade.

The newly formed Andalusian Defence Industry Alliance, established by organisations including Andalucía Aerospace, Andalucía Logistics, the Cadiz Maritime and Naval Cluster and the Railway Innovation Hub, aims to increase the participation of local companies in international defence contracts. It comes as military and security spending continues to rise across Europe.