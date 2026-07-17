Andalusian politics
Andalucía's defence and aerospace sector now worth 1.4 per cent of region's GDP
The sector generates more than three billion euros a year and supports almost 35,000 highly skilled jobs
Andalucía's defence, security, aerospace and space industries now account for 1.4 per cent of the region's Gross Domestic Product, according to figures ... from the regional government's Ministry of Economy.
The sector generates more than three billion euros a year and supports almost 35,000 highly skilled jobs. It is a high-value-added industry, one that has moved well beyond traditional manufacturing and into cutting-edge technological development.
The figures were highlighted at the launch of the Andalusian Defence Industry Alliance in Seville. The alliance is backed by the regional government and promoted by leading industry organisations. Its aim is to strengthen the region's international competitiveness and consolidate its leading position in the sector.
Carolina España, the regional government's Third Vice-President and Minister for Economy, Finance and European Funds, presented the alliance alongside Jorge Paradela, Regional Minister for Universities, Industry, Energy and Innovation.
They were joined by representatives of Andalucía Aerospace, Andalucía Logistics, the Cadiz Maritime and Naval Cluster and the Railway Innovation Hub.
Strong export performance
One of the sector's defining strengths is its export record. In 2025, exports by Andalusian defence and aerospace companies reached a record 2.5 billion euros. That means almost one in every four Spanish exports in the sector originated in Andalucía. The industry also posted a trade surplus of 1.4 billion euros.
In 2025, exports by Andalusian defence and aerospace companies reached a record 2.5 billion euros
According to the Spanish Association of Defence, Security, Aeronautics and Space Technology Companies (TEDAE), Andalucía is Spain's second most important region for the sector, behind only Madrid. Its success rests on a combination of major manufacturers, a broad network of highly specialised small and medium-sized companies, and close collaboration with public universities and research centres.
The sector's strengths are spread across several provinces. Seville and its metropolitan area host one of Europe's leading aerospace clusters, home to multinational companies including Airbus. The Bay of Cadiz is a centre for military shipbuilding, led by the state-owned company Navantia. Santa Bárbara Sistemas, meanwhile, has maintained a long-standing presence in the manufacture of military vehicles and tactical systems.
Several new projects are further expanding the sector's technological reach. Jaén is developing the Centre for Defence and Security Technologies (CETEDEX), which focuses on anti-drone systems, autonomous ground vehicles and artificial intelligence. Huelva is home to the CEUS test centre for unmanned aerial systems. Malaga hosts the Andalusian Cybersecurity Centre, and Cordoba is developing the future Army Logistics Base.
Public investment to support growth
To support further growth, the regional government has introduced a package of financial incentives. Andalucía TRADE is managing 540 million euros in grants and repayable financing for businesses. A further 150 million euros has been set aside to attract major industrial projects, and 47 million euros from the Just Transition Fund will go towards modernising the logistics, naval and aviation industries.
An additional 31 million euros has been allocated to support the development and manufacture of drones and satellite systems using technology developed entirely in Andalucía. The regional government has also committed 100 million euros to infrastructure for the future Cordoba Logistics Base, which is expected to become a key hub in Spain's defence supply chain.
Taken together, this mix of public and private investment aims not just to maintain the sector's current capacity, but to substantially grow its size and economic influence over the next decade.
The newly formed Andalusian Defence Industry Alliance, established by organisations including Andalucía Aerospace, Andalucía Logistics, the Cadiz Maritime and Naval Cluster and the Railway Innovation Hub, aims to increase the participation of local companies in international defence contracts. It comes as military and security spending continues to rise across Europe.
Workforce being prepared for Cordoba's new military logistics base
Cordoba is preparing its workforce for the future Army Logistics Base (BLET), with a new regional training programme worth 4.88 million euros. The scheme has been launched by the Regional Ministry of Employment, Business and Self-Employment, part of the Junta de Andalucía, the regional government. It aims to train 2,460 people through 164 courses. The goal is to prevent a shortage of qualified technical staff from holding back the wider network of supporting industries expected to grow up around the military base.
The programme was recently published in the Official Gazette of the Regional Government of Andalucía (BOJA). It is split into three strands, designed to cover both unemployed people and those already in work. The first strand, backed by 1.95 million euros, will focus mainly on training unemployed people. The second, with funding of 377,010 euros, is aimed at employees whose workplaces are based in Andalucía. The third strand will allocate 2.55 million euros to courses leading to Level C qualifications, a mid-tier vocational qualification within Spain's Vocational Training System, roughly equivalent to advanced technical training. This strand will also prioritise unemployed participants. Training will cover industrial disciplines expected to be in high demand around the base. These include mechanical manufacturing, vehicle maintenance and transport, IT and communications, electrical engineering, electronics and logistics.