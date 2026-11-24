A Seville administrative court has ordered Andalucía's regional ministry of education to pay €8,695.86 in compensation, plus statutory interest, to the family ... of a pupil with Asperger's syndrome after finding staff failed to take action over the bullying he suffered at his secondary school.

A report drawn up before the boy enrolled at the secondary school had explicitly warned that pupils with this diagnosis frequently become targets of peer harassment.

The ordeal began during his first year of secondary education. His parents wrote to the school to alert staff to the humiliation their son was enduring - incidents severe enough to require medical advice and force him to miss several days of classes following a physical assault.

In its official response, the school's head of studies denied the allegations outright, stating that the incidents did not meet the legal definition of bullying, claiming no prior problems had been reported and citing the parents' alleged previous satisfaction with how their son was being treated.

The family was forced to request a transfer to another school and take legal action to claim compensation for financial loss. The court ruling has now dismantled the administration's defence, finding it proven that the school knew of the pupil's condition and understood he required extra protection due to his difficulties with social interaction.

Failure to activate protocol

The judgment stresses that it is particularly difficult for a student on the autism spectrum to articulate such experiences from the outset. Consequently, as soon as the boy described what he had been enduring for more than a year, the school's management team should at least have activated the official anti-bullying protocol, regardless of the final outcome.

Instead, staff failed to coordinate with the teenager's external psychologists, took no precautionary measures, left his class placement unchanged and did not notify the education inspectorate.

Reacting to the legal setback, the regional government said teachers and education authorities are fully aware of the issue of school bullying. Sources within the regional education department acknowledged that disagreements with families or isolated errors can occur and lead to adverse court rulings, but rejected the suggestion that a single judgment should cast doubt on the wider education system or decisions taken in complex situations.

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