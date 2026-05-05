Places available for next Almuñécar hiking programme walk in the Alpujarra

The sports department of Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has opened the subscriptions fo its next hiking route, which is taking ... place on Sunday 10 May in Ugíjar in the heart of Granada province's Alpujarra.

The activity will offer walkers the chance to discover some of the most well-known areas of the municipality and its surroundings, through a circular route that will pass through areas including the River Valor, the Carlonca stream, the Solimán mill, the hamlet of Las Canteras, the Escariantes castle, Cerro del Castillo, El Cerrón, the Juan Diego ravine and the San Antonio chapel.

The route, of medium difficulty and lasting approximately seven hours, will also reveal the remains of old sandstone and stone quarries, vestiges of the region's traditional industrial past and part of the ethnographic heritage of the area.

A bus will depart from Almuñécar's Francisco Bonet municipal sports cente at 7.30am. Registration is now open and can be done in person at the municipal stadium from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm and from 7 until 10pm. For more information call either 958 88 31 42 or 673 369 309.