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Shark sighted on Tuesday afternoon. El Litoral de Granada-UGR
Wildlife

Three-metre shark sighted four miles off the coast of Almuñécar

It could be a Shortfin Mako, an endangered shark whose meat is "highly prized" and which rarely comes near beaches

I. Gallastegui

Granada

Thursday, 23 April 2026, 12:26

A team of biologists from the University of Granada (UGR) sighted a large shark on Tuesday 22 April, about four miles off the coast of Almuñécar, which approached the boat on several occasions. At about three metres in length, it was identified as a porbeagle ('Isurus oxyrinchus'), a critically endangered species whose fishing is prohibited in the Mediterranean, although "its meat is highly prized".

Shortfin Mako sharks usually swim in open water, between the surface and a depth of about 400 metres and since they rarely come close to the shore they are not usually a danger to humans.

It is the fastest shark on the planet, capable of speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour and is characterised by its blue-grey back, pointed nose and long, fine teeth.

"They feed on mackerel, sardines and hake, as well as small sharks and squid," according to the El Litoral de Granada website of the UGR's Zoology department.

Photos of the shark taken from the boat El Litoral de Granada-UGR
Imagen principal - Photos of the shark taken from the boat
Imagen secundaria 1 - Photos of the shark taken from the boat
Imagen secundaria 2 - Photos of the shark taken from the boat

Also known as the short-finned shark, it is not uncommon to see this species in the Strait of Gibraltar, in the Gulf of Cadiz and fishermen and recreational boats frequently encounter them off the coasts of Granada, Malaga and Almeria.

They are very powerful animals, with a muscular and compact torpedo-shaped body that can reach up to four metres in length and 500 kilos in weight. Other species that are common here are the basking shark, measuring some 10 metres, which feeds on plankton and one of the most frequent visitors to the Andalusian coast are blue sharks.

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surinenglish Three-metre shark sighted four miles off the coast of Almuñécar

Three-metre shark sighted four miles off the coast of Almuñécar