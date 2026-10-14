Almuñécar unveils plans for Wizard of Oz-themed neurodivergent children's playground

Four companies have submitted bids to build a new children's playground Avenida de Europa in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical, which for ... years was home to the former Auditórium cinema.

The project will transform the plot of over 1,000 square metres into a playground for children with additional needs such as autism, ADHD or dyslexia.

The councillor responsible for the park, Francisco Rodríguez, explained that the project is currently in the tendering process and that four companies have submitted bids.

Of these, three are known to the town hall as they have worked on, or are currently working on, projects in the town. The town hall is currently assessing the proposals and selecting the company that will be responsible for creating the park.

Once the best bid has been decided the contract will be awarded and the winning company will have one month to sign the contract and a further month to sign the site layout certificate.

With these timelines the town hall estimates that work could begin at the end of the year or in early 2027, provided everything goes to plan. “We’re going to try to make it before the end of the year,” town hall sources have said, adding that they hope to start “as soon as possible”.

Quiet zones

Inspired by L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz, the playground features two main external entry points and a continuous internal sensory trail designed to guide children through themed environments. The central route - styled as the story's "yellow brick road" - integrates play equipment themed around characters such as the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion, focusing on tactile, auditory, and visual stimulation.

Additional facilities will include a shaded wooden pergola, interactive water features and adaptable social spaces with soft impact flooring.

To prevent sensory overload, the design terminates in an enclosed circular "quiet zone." Screened by wooden architectural dividers and gentle water sounds, the space offers a calming refuge for neurodivergent children requiring lower levels of stimulation.

The project also includes a facilities area with accessible toilets, a storeroom and a covered space for meetings and activities organised by families and local organisations.

Rodríguez explained that the proposal emphasises sensory stimulation, with a specific focus on colour and elements relating to sounds, smells, textures and different types of paving. He adds that, in this way, the park aims to offer a variety of environments and opportunities for play so that every child can engage with the space in a way that suits their needs.

The project incorporates universal accessibility criteria, non-intrusive ambient lighting and adapted signage. The design follows the guidelines set out in the Neuro-Inclusive Play Space Design Guide and the Friendly Design Handbook, and aligns with Sustainable Development Goals 10 and 11, which aim to reduce inequalities and create safe, inclusive and accessible urban environments.

Read comprehensive news from the Costa Tropical.