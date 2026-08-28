Detailed design plans for Almuñécar's first inclusive park approved

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has approved the basic and detailed plans for the town's inclusive park, a space ... covering more than 1,000 square metres which will be located on the site of the former Cine Auditórium on Avenida de Europa. The park is being designed in accordance with the principles of inclusive play and universal accessibility. The work will be put out to tender in the coming days.

Mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, said that “this project reflects the town we want to build. A town where no child has to stand on the sidelines because a public space hasn’t been designed with them in mind too. We don’t want to create one park for some children and another for the rest. We want to create a place where everyone can come together and play. That is true inclusion".

Ruiz Joya went on to say that it will be a public space that is "different right from the outset" as “it is not simply a matter of installing adapted play equipment within a conventional park, but of designing the entire environment with children in mind who perceive sounds, light, colours, textures or spaces in a different way”.

To this end, the park will feature quiet zones, sensory equipment, specialised surfacing, motor skills circuits, inclusive furniture, adapted signage, carefully chosen colour schemes and non-intrusive ambient lighting, creating different atmospheres so that every child can engage with the space in a way that suits their needs.

Inspired by Oz

The project arose from contact with families and organisations that work on a daily basis with people with additional needs and are aware of the difficulties that still exist in finding leisure facilities that are truly accessible.

Ruiz Joya said that “listening serves precisely to transform a need into a solution”, and acknowledged “the tireless work of families, professionals and organisations who have been teaching us for years that inclusion does not mean that we all do exactly the same thing, but rather that we all have the opportunity to participate”.

The project will be inspired by the world of Oz, using imagination and play as a unifying theme to organise the various spaces and experiences. The proposal, devised by the team led by architect Francisco Javier Navarro, aims to transform the former site of the Cine Auditórium into a recognisable and attractive venue.

The development covers more than 1,000 square metres and is fully integrated into the town centre, close to El Majuelo Park and the centre of Almuñécar. The municipal Integrated Action Plan had already defined this project as a pioneering initiative aimed at children with ASD, ADHD, language disorders and other forms of neurodiversity.