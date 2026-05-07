Owners of new boutique hotel in Salobreña are 'committed to the local economy'

The Hotel Boutique Alcazaba opened in Salobreña on Granada province's Costa Tropical on Wednesday 6 May. The owners of this small hotel, located on ... Calle Cristo, say they are committed to personalised attention, comfort and integration with the local environment.

The project is led by local entrepreneurs Manuela Vasco Palomares and Javier Pérez Prados, two professionals with extensive experience in the local hotel sector. "It was always in our minds to take the step and have a small hotel and in the end we have achieved it," explained Vasco.

The new hotel has four bedrooms and two studios with kitchen, all of which are equipped with modern hotel services, all in a 100-year-old property. The business partners bought it in 2023 and it has been completely refurbished, combining traditional Andalusian architecture with a minimalist interior design oriented towards comfort.

Representatives from Salobreña town hall attended the opening event on Wednesday and the councillor for tourism, María Carmen Rodríguez Callejón, highlighted the increase in the number of tourist accommodation in Salobreña.

The project is led by local entrepreneurs Manuela Vasco Palomares and Javier Pérez Prados, two professionals with extensive experience in the local hotel sector.

The owners of the hotel highlighted the positive impact that the initiative has had on the local economy, as "everything we have been able to purchase has been bought in Salobreña shops, from furniture to textiles".

The Alcazaba Boutique Hotel already has bookings already planned for the coming months and it appears in the main online accommodation portals, with the aim of positioning themselves as an accommodation option with its own identity on the Costa Tropical.