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Archive image of an intervention of hashish in Motril.

Woman arrested with 55 hashish pills attached to her body at Costa Tropical port

The 26-year-old suspect was caught after disembarking a ferry in Motril that had travelled from Melilla

C. L.

Monday, 16 March 2026, 13:24

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 26-year-old woman in the port of Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical as the alleged perpetrator of a drug trafficking offence, after attempting to smuggle 5.5 kilograms of hashish hidden under her clothes.

The woman was arrested on Thursday 5 March during a routine customs and security controls carried out by the Guardia Civil on passengers, vehicles and merchandise at the port.

After disembarking a ferry from Melilla, officers detected that the passenger was carrying 55 hashish pills (approximately 100 grams each), wrapped in transparent plastic and hidden under her clothes, attached to her body.

The officers seized the drugs and arrested the woman who is now awaiting trial at a court in Motril.

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surinenglish Woman arrested with 55 hashish pills attached to her body at Costa Tropical port

Woman arrested with 55 hashish pills attached to her body at Costa Tropical port