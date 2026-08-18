Summer nights of music at Costa Tropical castle

Jennie Rhodes 18/08/2026 a las 13:51h.

The ‘Noches en el Castillo de La Herradura’ (nights at La Herradura castle) festival returns for the ninth year to the Costa Tropical town, offering for nights of music and entertainment from Wednesday 19 until Sunday 22 August.

Filip Miskovic, who was the winner of the 2025 Andrés Segovia international guitar competition in La Herradura in November 2025, is giving a concert on Wednesday.

Thursday will see ‘Carnival Nights: Los Humanos’. The programme will continue on Friday with Juanlu Montoya, who will bring his musical act to this unique venue and will conclude on Saturday with ‘Pop Night’, bringing the four-day series of concerts to a close in one of the most distinctive venues in the coastal town.

Festival poster. (SUR)

Tickets can be purchased in person at Librería Páramo and Librería Coral in La Herradura, and at the Caseta Tuk Tuk in Plaza Abderramán I, Almuñécar. They are also available online. Tickets will also be on sale at the box office on the day of each performance, from two hours before the start.

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