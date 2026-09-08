Watch spectacular images of a blue shark in the waters off Granada's Costa Tropical

Granada province's Costa Tropical is becoming increasingly accustomed to seeing large marine animals swimming in its waters and the latest visitor was a blue ... shark off the coast of Almuñécar on Sunday 30 August.

The footage was filmed by Open Water La Herradura, a diving company that also organises trips to see all kinds of marine life. According to the company, this is a common species off the coast of Granada, but “climate change is indeed bringing other species here that used to be much harder to spot and are now relatively common”.

The blue shark can measure up to four metres in length, with a slender body, according to the Aula del Mar at the University of Granada. It has a long, pointed nose, its eyes are large and round and the teeth in the upper jaw are triangular, slightly curved and serrated, while those in the lower jaw are finer and serrated only on the upper edge.

It is found at depths of between 60 and 300 metres and is usually active at night, when it may also approach the coast, although in this instance it was spotted in broad daylight.

Its population is found throughout the world’s oceans and seas, although it is native to the Atlantic Ocean and generally prefers cold waters. It can swim distances of up to 5,000 kilometres during its migrations. It feeds on other fish and molluscs but rarely eats mammals or seabirds.

Sightings

According to Open Water La Herradura there has been a significant increase in sightings of species that are usually difficult to spot in the waters off Granada, such as giant manta rays and certain species of whale, including humpback whales (which can measure between 11 and 15 metres and weigh up to 30 tonnes), which have been sighted in recent years.

In fact, the company has now added sea life-spotting trips to their range of services. These are organised via social media when weather conditions are suitable, for groups of up to ten people to ensure a fully immersive experience and are accompanied by three marine biologists who provide explanations to visitors.

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