Salobreña opens its first chill-out beach club

Salobreña on Granada province's Costa Tropical has got its first beach club: La Calita Tropical is described as "a laid-back beach club" located ... in El Peñón area of the coastal town.

The venue is open from morning until evening: “We serve breakfast, lunch, then afternoon drinks and drinks in the evening,” explained Carlota Rialmandro, owner of the venue. She added that the bar does not do evening meals, although they have set up a small ‘kiosk’ where they prepare burgers, both to eat in and to take away.

According to Carlota, there are many traditional chiringuitos (beach bars) along the Salobreña coast, but until now there had been no venue offering the kind of laid-back beach club experience that La Calita Tropical provides, with hammocks and sun loungers.

With the summer season in full swing, Carlota says, “We’ve got off to a brilliant start." The new beach club has a DJ booth and the plan is to organise sessions at least once a week. In September, when the temperatures start to drop, they plan to launch yoga classes. In addition to this, there will be other evening events, such as stand-up comedy and live music performances.