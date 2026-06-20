Granada coastal path finally under way following delays caused by rain

Work to the coastal path which will eventually connect the 82.3 kilometres of coastline that separate La Herradura from La Rábita on Granada province' ... s Costa Tropical is finally under way after months of delays due to the storms that battered southern Andalucía in autumn and winter 2025/26.

In November 2025 the provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, took the step of laying the foundation stone for section one of the coastal path, to be carried out in Cantarriján. However, the severe storms that battered the Granada coastline during those months caused delays to the works and left the ground in such a condition that part of the project had to be modified.

Following changes to the budget and the timeframe for completion, work has finally started, seven months later. The first section of the provincial promenade will run along the 24-kilometre stretch of coastline from Almuñécar to the border with Salobreña. It will involve the improvement and enhancement of several rest areas from which to enjoy the scenery, such as the viewpoints at Peñón del Lobo, Cerro Gordo, Punta de la Mona and Torre del Diablo.

María Vera from the junta de Andalucía visited the site on Wednesday 17 June, from where she said that work is “progressing at a good pace”. Vera highlighted the importance of a project that “marks a turning point for the Costa Tropical, as it will connect natural areas, beaches, footpaths and towns via modern, safe and environmentally friendly infrastructure”.

Completion date

Work has also started to construct a protective railing at the Cerro Gordo viewpoint, as well as work to lay a road surface using artificial gravel and to improve the path’s surface in the Cantarriján area and on the section between the Hotel Best Alcázar and the Peñón del Lobo viewpoint.

Meanwhile, work has begun on resurfacing the old N-340, between kilometre points 1+400 and 2+500, in the vicinity of Cerro Gordo, a significant step towards ensuring the continuity of the route and consolidating the connection between the various sections that make up the path. This work will enable the coastal strip to be progressively transformed into a sustainable, safe and accessible corridor, enhancing its environmental, scenic and tourist values, whilst strengthening the links between the various coastal areas of Almuñécar.

The total budget for this first section, including the increase, stands at 962,829 euros following the tender process. Furthermore, the extension of the deadline will push the estimated completion date for this section back to July 2027.

The project forms part of the province’s Coastal Path Master Plan and brings previous works on the Costa Tropical Nature Trail into line with the new planning initiative promoted by the provincial authority. The aim is to integrate various existing sections – urban roads, dirt tracks, coastal paths managed by local councils, beaches and cliffs – into a single, continuous route, ensuring a connection between the provincial border between Granada and Malaga provinces and the area around Salobreña.

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