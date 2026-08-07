Port of Motril to modernise access routes to streamline international operations

The internationalisation of trade passing through the port of Motril is creating new challenges including an increase in checks that slow down operations on the ... quays and reduce their efficiency. To minimise these issues, the port authority is set to invest nearly two million euros in modernising its access points using the latest available technology. Digital tools will also be used to optimise the management of goods transported by ‘Ro-Ro’ (roll-on/roll-off, which moves by rolling; without cranes) shipping with other countries.

The tender documents for these services have been published on the State Procurement Platform. According to information obtained by this newspaper, the tender budget amounts to just under two million euros and the contract is to be carried out over a period of 36 months.

The contract justification document explains that international freight traffic requires a series of checks and surveillance of people, vehicles and goods, which result in "waiting times that, given the current manual processing of data, are far from reasonable, in terms of their duration and are cumbersome in terms of the process involved, resulting in efficiency that leaves much to be desired and which undermines the port’s image and performance", the document states.

Crucial step

The project aims to introduce new technological systems designed to streamline traffic flow within the port area and improve coordination between those involved in logistics and customs operations. Among the main measures planned, the launch of a customs management IT system stands out; this will automate the entry and exit of goods without the need to submit physical paper documents. Another key initiative is a solution to securely exchange data and automate logistics and transport processes by providing information through a single point of contact.

The chairman of the Motril port authority, José García Fuentes, told IDEAL that this project will represent a “crucial” step towards the modernisation of the port, which will “streamline not only customs formalities and administrative procedures, but also port operations and coordination between the various stakeholders in the port community”.

The aim is to achieve a port that is “more efficient, with shorter waiting times, greater control and one that significantly improves the quality of service offered to businesses”, said García Fuentes, who believes it will also lead to gains in “competitiveness”, a very important factor in these times of uncertainty and economic volatility.

The tender process is open, and those interested in bidding for the contract have until 7 September to submit their tenders.

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