Two arrested in Almuñécar on suspicion of drug trafficking

The Guardia Civil has arrested two men, aged 44 and 52, on suspicion of drug trafficking, after finding 812 grams of cocaine and more than ... 4,500 euros in cash in the vehicle they were travelling in during a vehicle and passenger check in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical.

The incident took place on the evening of Wednesday 26 August, when the Almuñécar Guardia Civil patrol was carrying out a public safety operation in the town. While checking the identity of the occupants of a vehicle, both appeared visibly nervous and the officers proceeded to carry out a more thorough search of the car. Inside the glove compartment, they found a bag containing cocaine and a large sum of money.

The officers arrested both occupants on suspicion of drug trafficking and seized the vehicle, which was taken to the Guardia Civil headquarters in Almuñécar, where it was placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

The detainees were brought before the Almuñécar's Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 August.

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