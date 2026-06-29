Norwegian music groups fill the streets of Almuñécar

A concert given by one of the Norwegian bands.

Jennie Rhodes 29/06/2026 a las 11:50h.

The 2026 Festival Tropical de Bandas de Música Noruegas 2026 (Norwegian music bands festival), ended on Sunday 28 June, bringing to a close a week in which music filled the streets and squares of the Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical town.

For four days, Plaza de la Constitución and Plaza Abderramán I hosted the concerts, which were accompanied by lively street parades that wound through various streets of the town centre.

The town hall thanked festival organisers Travelmaker Norway and Indigo DMC Group, as well as the youth bands from Norway, their conductors and their families for bringing the festival to the town.

Almuñécar's municipal band and its conductor, David Pino Campos, were also involved in the festival and the town hall pointed out that its participation in the closing concert "further strengthened the ties between this international event and the musical tradition of Almuñécar".

Images from the festival. (SUR)

The town hall's culture department has confirmed that it is working on the next event, with the aim of further establishing the festival which has become one of the highlights of Almuñécar's cultural calendar.