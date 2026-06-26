Alekk M. Saanders Almuñécar 26/06/2026 a las 18:24h.

The Costa Tropical traditionally attracts a small but active Norwegian and Scandinavian community. Almuñécar shares a unique bond with Norway thanks to this unusual festival. In June, the inspiring music performed by young Norwegians fills the streets of the town with a wonderful atmosphere.

Different venues.. (A.M.Saanders)

On these hot ‘tropical’ nights in Almuñécar, young performers from Norway are bringing a touch of 'nórdico' flair to the town. The event features young musicians aged between ten and 18, accompanied by their teachers and families.

For them, Almuñécar is the perfect setting to culminate a year of work and musical training.

As well as the performances, this initiative promotes cultural exchange and brings together people of different nationalities through the universal language of music.

For the young Norwegian musicians, Almuñécar is the perfect setting to culminate a year of work and musical training

This international exchange has been made possible thanks to Travelmarket Norway and Indigo DMC Group. Furthermore, the festival enjoys the full support of the Department of Culture in terms of logistics and staffing, proving once again that Almuñécar is particularly distinguished by its hospitality and commitment to a diverse and high-quality cultural programme.

The festival’s original aim was to boost the resort’s international profile and appeal, not only as a tourist destination but also as a cultural hub. Nowadays the festival strengthens the municipality’s musical traditions. The participation of the Almuñécar Municipal Music Band and its conductor, David Pino Campos, helps to integrate this international event into the town's cultural programme.

The Tropical festival of Norwegian music bands will conclude on Sunday evening. Residents and holidaymakers alike are invited to enjoy free concerts in various public venues. On 27 June: in the Plaza de la Constitución. On 28 June: in the Plaza de Abderramán I.