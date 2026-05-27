Over 40 associations to participate in Almuñécar-La Herradura spring community event

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical is finalising preparations for its 'Encuentro de Asociaciones Almuñécar-La Herradura 2026' (Almuñécar-La Herradura associations' ... meeting).

The event will bring together more than 40 groups and associations from different social, cultural, educational, health, neighbourhood and charities in the town's El Majuelo Park on Saturday 30 May.

Organised by the town hall's social services and equality team, the event will take place between 11am and 6pm and will include a wide-ranging programme aimed at all audiences, especially families and children and young people.

Among the main novelties of this year's meeting is the significant increase in the number of activities and workshops programmed, spread throughout El Majuelo park. In addition to the associations' information stands, the event will include workshops for children and young people, educational games, handicrafts, sports exhibitions, awareness-raising activities, treasure hunts, scientific workshops, painting, board games, environmental activities and cardiopulmonary resuscitation demonstrations, among others.

The programme of live entertainment will also begin at 11am and include kenpo, gymnastics, zumba and musical and dance performances, as well as the participation of the Alma Marinera school and artists such as Ángeles del Castillo and Javier González. At 5pm there will be a presentation with awards going to the participating associations.

Profits from the food and drinks bar will go to Cáritas in Almuñécar, as well as the sale of fritters and chocolate to benefit the Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (Spanish association against cancer). There will also be free samples of products and desserts made by different participating groups.