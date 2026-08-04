Government invests six million euros in five-star hotel in La Herradura

The Spanish government has announced a grant of six million euros for the five-star hotel being developed by the Fuerte in La Herradura, as ... well as a grant of 900,000 euros for the expansion of another hotel complex in Playa Granada in Motril by the company Falstacen.

The government has announced that the total amount of grants awarded is just under seven million euros, which will enable a total investment of 32.5 million euros, through a resolution of the government’s delegated commission for economic affairs (CDGAE) and an rrder from the Ministry of Finance.

In Almuñécar, the company Fuerte in La Herradura, S.L. will receive just over six million euros, which will lead to the mobilisation of 26.3 million euros and the creation of 90 jobs at its hotel.

Falstacen, S.L., based in Motril, will receive a grant of 871,984 euros, out of a total investment of just over 6.2 million euros, which will help to create nine new jobs.

Strengthening Almuñécar and Motril

The central government’s deputy representative in Granada, José Antonio Montilla, said that this funding “provides significant support for productive investment in the province and reflects the Spanish government’s commitment to economic development and job creation in Granada”.

Montilla went on to say that “these incentives are designed to finance productive investment projects that create jobs, are technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable, thereby promoting business initiatives that strengthen economic activity in towns such as Almuñécar and Motril, which contributes to more balanced and sustainable growth in the province”.

View ongoing local reporting for the Costa Tropical