Loggerhead turtle attempts to nest on Costa Tropical beach

Jennie Rhodes 11/08/2026 a las 11:02h.

A loggerhead turtle attempted to nest on Sunday 9 August on Cotobro beach in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical, where it left a visible trail in the sand that has been identified and marked. Given the possibility that the turtle may try to come ashore again to make another attempt, the Andalusian regional government has advised the town hall to keep a close watch on the area.

The councillor for beaches, Lucía González, explained that “if anyone sees a turtle on the sand or a trail that might indicate it has come out of the sea, it is very important that they do not approach or disturb it and that they immediately call 112. The turtle may try again at Cotobro or on any other beach in the municipality, so we ask everyone in the area to be vigilant, but above all not to intervene".

González went on to say, "If you see the turtle or a trail, keep your distance. The most important thing is to let the professionals get on with their work and, together, help to protect it."

The track made by the turtle on Cotobro beach. (SUR)

The town hall has reminded the public not to approach, touch or shine a light on the animal, nor to use flash photography, torches or spotlights. People must not walk on the tracks or disturb the area. "If you spot a turtle or tracks consistent with its movement, you should call 112 and follow the instructions given by the specialist services," the town hall has said.

These reports are essential so that the Andalusian regional government’s protection protocol can be activated and technical teams can determine whether there is a potential nesting site and identify the necessary measures to protect it.

The loggerhead turtle is a protected marine species and, in recent years, there has been an increase in nesting events along the Andalusian coast; therefore, the detection and protection of these events is particularly important.