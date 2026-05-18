All La Herradura hotels now open in time for a bumper summer season

The reopening of Hotel Sol Los Fenicios by Meliá and the Best Alcázar, both in La Herradura kicked off the summer season on Granada province' ... s Costa Tropical on Friday 15 May.

With the opening of the last two hotels that had been closed since the winter - most of them opened for Easter - the sun and beach destination of Granada province now has a complete hotel offer ahead of the busiest tourist season

"Sales for July and August are currently higher than they were at this time last year," director of the Sol Los Fenicios Hotel, Damián Domínguez, has confirmed to IDEAL.

Once the high season is over, the company that owns the Sol Los Fenicios, franchised by the Meliá chain, is planning a major refurbishment of the iconic four-star beachfront hotel in La Herradura, which dates back to 1992.

Director of Hotel Victoria, José Andrés Fernández, has echoed the positive forecast after a slow start to the year due to the rain in winter, which led to lowered occupancy. "The summer has good prospects, the weight of international tourists is increasing every year," said the director of the four-star hotel on San Cristóbal beach.

Another good sign is that one of the Nordic tour operators, with whom the hotel works in the low season, has been encouraged to bring visitors to the Costa Tropical in the summer as well.