La Herradura launches 'zero sexism' campaign ahead of festival

Ideal Thursday, 19 March 2026, 13:04 Share

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical is once again launching a prevention campaign against any form of sexual assault, in this case, on the occasion of the Fiestas de San José celebrations in La Herradura. Under the slogan 0.0 sexual aggressions. Let's enjoy the fiesta in peace", the town hall aims to promote the festivities based on respect, coexistence and safety.

The councillor for the area, María del Carmen Reinoso Herrero, explained that this initiative forms part of the municipal strategy to raise awareness of gender violence, stressing that "we want our festivities to continue to be a space for coexistence, where everyone can enjoy themselves freely and safely, with mutual respect and without fear".

Posters listing good practice will be put up in the fairgrounds and the campaign will also be posted on social media, with clear messages that emphasise the importance of consent, respect and zero tolerance for any sexist behaviour.

The councillor stressed that the aim of this action is to "prevent and raise public awareness, encourage the active involvement of society as a whole and break the silence in the face of any form of violence against women", also stressing the need to promote a collective response to this type of situation.

Police and other security officers will be present at the fairgrounds where anyone who suffers or witnesses any abuse can report it immediately. Reinoso recalled the importance of knowing and using the resources available, pointing out that "it is essential that anyone who feels at risk or witnesses a situation of harassment or abuse knows that they are not alone and that there are resources to help them".

The town hall also said that in the event of any emergency or assault, the following resources are available: 112 (Emergencies), 062 (Guardia Civil), 092 (Local Police) and 016 (Women's Services), insisting on the importance of using them in the event of any sign of sexual abuse.